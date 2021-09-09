Jonas Brothers new single 'Who's In Your Head' to release on Sep 17

- Advertisement -

New York, Sep 9 (IANS) The Jonas Brothers are gearing up to release their new single ‘Who’s In Your Head’. The brothers, who are currently on their ‘Remember This Tour’, premiered the new song while performing at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Colorado.

The group posted a video on TikTok featuring concert footage of them performing the unreleased track at Red Rocks, along with some information in the caption to hold their fans over. The trio wrote, “Right now you’re listening to our new song…we just performed it for the first time at Red Rocks on the Remember This tour. The song is called ‘Who’s in Your Head’ and it drops on September 17th!,” according to Billboard.com.

After their performance, they posted photos to their Instagram and Twitter accounts from their Red Rocks show. “So much love at Red Rocks last night. Thank you all for a night we’ll never forget! #RememberThisTour,” they captioned the photos.

The single ‘Who’s In Your Head’ will release on streaming platforms everywhere on September 17.

The Jonas Brothers are an American pop-rock band. Formed in 2005, they gained popularity from their appearances on the Disney Channel television network. They consist of three brothers: Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas.

The brothers wrote their first record that made its Hollywood Records release. In mid-2008, they starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie ‘Camp Rock’ and its sequel, ‘Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam’. The band have released five albums: ‘It’s About Time’, ‘Jonas Brothers’, ‘A Little Bit Longer’, ‘Lines, Vines and Trying Times’, and ‘Happiness Begins’.

