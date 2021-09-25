Jonita Gandhi, Mickey Singh release Punjabi single ‘4AM’

- Advertisement -

Singer Jonita Gandhi has collaborated with Indian-American singer-composer Mickey Singh for their latest Punjabi single titled ‘4AM’.

‘4AM’ is a blend of Punjabi pop and hip-hop, portraying a passionate conversation between two people eager to meet each other after hours.

Talking about the song, Jonita said: “I’m looking forward to the audience’s feedback on this song. I feel like they’re getting to see a new side of me yet again and it’s a side I really enjoyed portraying. I’m loving working in the independent Punjabi space, and I’m excited to explore it more.”

Directed by Jay Skilly, the video has been shot in the US. This is Jonita’s second collaboration with Mickey Singh after their trending hit ‘Na Na’.

Opening up on the collaboration, the singer added: “I’m really excited to be back with Mickey Singh again. I think we make some really cool music together and I hope the audience feels the same.”

Written by Jay Skilly, Mickey Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Kayv Singh, Akal Inder and composed by Mickey Singh, ‘4AM’ is out on YouTube.