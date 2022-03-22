Jonita Gandhi's 'Hauli Hauli' marries Sufi with urban Punjabi

- Advertisement -

Playback singer Jonita Gandhi released her new urban Punjabi single titled ‘Hauli Hauli’ on Tuesday.

The achingly sweet track brings together the elements of Sufi with tabla layered over the trap beats of tastefully cultivated pattern of high hats with a prominent rim shot at the ending beat of the bar.

The lyrics for the track have been penned by Raj Fatepur with music by Charanpreet Singh. The music video of the single has been shot in the USA and directed by Jay Skilly, it features Jonita adorning a fresh new ensemble of an Indian Saree with a corset and parandi.

Talking about her experience working on this song, Jonita said, “‘Hauli Hauli is a really special song to me. It’s been a soulful journey, learning to work remotely, collaborating with so many talented people to make the track and the video. The emotion behind the song really strikes a chord.”

“I think the feeling of a loved one slowly drifting away is something we can all relate to. And shooting the video was such a memorable time, being amongst friends and colleagues who all share the same vision and drive. A huge shoutout to Jay Skilly and the entire Treehouse team for making this vision come together so seamlessly”, she added.

The singer has recently been in the news for her global trending song ‘Arabic Kuthu’ in collaboration with ‘Rowdy Baby’ hit maker, Anirudh Ravichander. ‘Hauli Hauli’ song is available to stream across all major audio streaming platforms.