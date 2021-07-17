Jubin Nautiyal’s new song aims to create monsoon mood

Adv.

Karishma Sharma features alongside Gurmeet Choudhary in the music video of Jubin Nautiyal’s new track “Barsaat ki dhun”. The song, slated to release on July 20, has music by Rochak Kohli and lyrics by Rashmi Virag while the video is directed by Ashish Panda.

The soulful song tries weaving the essence of monsoon in its visuals. Karishma, who is seen wearing a chiffon sari in the video, says the track reminds her of the golden era of Bollywood.

“This song has many emotions and for me it is like a dream. Usually, it takes two days to shoot such a music video but it took almost three to four days to complete this song,” she says.

Adv.

“There is something classic, romantic and timeless about monsoon songs. I just can’t wait for the launch,” she adds.