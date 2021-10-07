HomeMusicNews

Justin Bieber announces ‘Complete Edition’ of ‘Justice’ with 3 new tracks

Justin Bieber is delighting fans with another new release this week, he shared that 3 new tracks from his most recent album, 'Justice', will arrive

By Glamsham Bureau
Justin Bieber is delighting fans with another new release this week, reports Billboard.com. On Wednesday, the ‘Peaches’ singer hopped on Twitter and his Instagram Stories to tell fans that three new tracks from his most recent album, ‘Justice’, will arrive on Friday.

Bieber took the simple approach for his announcement and posted a black-and-white cover of ‘Justice’, which he is now referring to as the “complete edition” of the album. “3 unreleased songs FRIDAY. RED EYE, ANGELS SPEAK, HAILEY,” the 27-year-old wrote on his social media pages. ‘Hailey’ and ‘Angels Speak’ appeared on the Japanese edition of Justice, while ‘Red Eye’ was included as a bonus track on his European webstore alternate cover CD.

The album expansion comes six months after Bieber released the “triple chucks deluxe” version of ‘Justice’, which featured six additional songs with appearances from Tori Kelly, Jaden, Quavo, DaBaby and Lil Uzi Vert. The original album came out March 19 and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

The three new songs will be available on all streaming platforms the same day JB’s documentary, ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’, arrives on Amazon Prime.

The documentary’s official synopsis reads: “Justin Bieber: Our World takes viewers backstage, onstage and into the private world of the global superstar as he prepares for a record-breaking New Year’s Eve 2020 concert. After a three-year hiatus from a full concert, Bieber delivers an electrifying performance on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 invited guests and millions of fans across the globe watching via livestream.” It’s unclear if Bieber timed the arrival of the new songs to coincide with the movie’s release.

Source@justinbieber
