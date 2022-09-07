Justin Bieber cancels rest of 'Justice' World Tour to focus on his health

Pop singer Justin Bieber has officially canceled the remainder of his “Justice” world tour.

When sharing the announcement via Instagram Story on September 6, the ‘Peaches’ crooner revealed that he had to make the decision to focus on his health, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralysed,” the 28-year-old began his statement.

“As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me,” the Canadian star continued.

“This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.”

Justin went on to recall: “After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now.

“So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.”

Before concluding his post, Justin assured his fans that he will “be ok, but I need time to rest and get better”.

“I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!”

Justin was supposed to perform across Europe and Australia over the rest of 2022 with his gigs scheduled to wrap up in spring 2023.

He initially postponed 14 shows after being stricken with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

When coming forward with his diagnosis in June, he explained in an Instagram video: “I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have, this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile with this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face.

“I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”