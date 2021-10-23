K-pop boy band Seventeen eyes Billboard No. 1 with ‘Attacca’

- Advertisement -

After making an impressive debut on Billboard’s main albums chart with its previous album, K-pop boy band Seventeen now has a bigger ambition for its new songs: the No. 1 spot on the ‘Billboard 200’.

The 13-member group on Friday dropped the seven-track album, ‘Attacca’, fronted by main track ‘Rock with You’, a rock-based song with powerful synth and guitar sounds, reports Yonhap news agency.

- Advertisement -

“After listening to our music, we thought ‘We made it!'” the group said in a press conference streamed online on Friday. “We want to reach the No. 1 position on Billboard with this album.”

Its previous six-track EP ‘Your Choice’ finished 15th on ‘Billboard 200’ in the first week of its release in June. It marked the first time the K-pop act has made it on Billboard’s main singles or albums chart since its debut in 2015.

- Advertisement -

For the U.S. music market, the group’s latest and ninth mini album includes its first English-language song, ‘2 MINUS 1’, written and sung by its two US-born members, Joshua and Vernon. “We’ve just chosen a music style that can represent our message in a better way,” it said. “Next time, we hope to perform a fully English song with all 13 members.”

They said their new album talks about their members’ constantly passionate love for a person as the title of the album “Attacca’ refers to a musical term that directs continuous play without a pause at the end of a movement. Before its official release on Friday, the new album posted more than 1.4 million pre-orders worldwide.

- Advertisement -

It is expected to become the fifth million-seller for the act, following ‘Your Choice’, 2020 albums ‘Heng:garae’ and ‘Semicolon’, and its 2019 album ‘An Ode’.