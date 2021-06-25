K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together want to perform in India

Adv.

The Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together, popularly called TXT, have a message for their Indian fans. The “it boys” as they are known in the world of pop wish to perform in India if they get the chance, and they also wished the nation a speedy recovery amidst the second wave of Covid-19.

Addressing their fans – whom they fondly call MOA (or Moment of Alwayness) – in India, TXT told news agency, “Many places in the world are still suffering due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and we dearly hope for situations to improve soon. We haven’t had enough opportunities to perform in front of our fans, so we definitely want to perform in India if we get the chance.”

TXT, who are number five on the Billboard 200 chart, made their debut in March 2019 with their maiden mini album titled “The Dream Chapter: Star”. They are a quintet comprising Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai.

Their success stories can be credited to the chartbusters they have belted out, such as “Crown”, “Can’t you see me”, “Cat & Dog”, “Angel or devil”, “New rules”, “Fairy of shampoo” and “Poppin’ star”. The band, which has a following of 6.9 million on Twitter and 8.6 million followers on Instagram, even talked about how much they love and miss their MOA.

“We love and miss our MOA very much. We wish India a speedy recovery. Please stay safe!” the band concluded.

The band has come out with their latest album “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze”. It begins the “Chaos Chapter”, which is the band’s second album following their previous “Dream Chapter” series. It tells the story of a boy who is frozen as a result of the onslaught of the world.

–By Durga Chakravarty