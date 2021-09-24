HomeMusicNews

Kanika Kapoor’s new song ‘Jhanjhar’ out

Bollywood playback singer Kanika Kapoor is very excited as her self composed, Punjabi love song 'Jhanjhar' releases on Friday.

By Glamsham Bureau
Kanika is known for delivering some superhit Bollywood numbers like ‘Baby Doll’, ‘Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan’, ‘Desi Look’ – among many others.

Talking about the song, Kanika said, “You can’t outsmart the heart. Romantic love isn’t a general state of being, it is pulled out of us by a special, unforgettable person. I wanted to share my sincerity and authenticity about this specific love. On an intuitive level, people will always feel it if it is real. I am romantic by nature. I know this, the rest the song speaks for itself.”

The song ‘Jhanjhar’ has been written, composed and sung by Kanika Kapoor. The authentic, specific and inspired song has her collaborating with Deep Money on the music and Nitin Gupta on the lyrics. The song is presented by Zee Music Company.

