Kaveri Priyam, Ravi Bhatia, Imran Nazir come together in 'Yaad Karoge'

By Glamsham Bureau

‘Dil Diyaan Gallan’ actress Kaveri Priyam, and ‘Jodha Akbar’ fame Ravi Bhatia have come together for a music video ‘Yaad Karoge’, along with Imran Nazir. The song sung by Sandeep Jaiswal has been shot in Udaipur.

Its lyrics are by Sanjeev Srivastava, and the music is composed by Gaurav-Sandeep.

Talking about the song, Imran said: “The song has been shot in Udaipur. It is all about a love triangle where I’m getting married to Kaveri and Ravi Bhatia plays her bodyguard.”

Further revealing about the entire storyline that is depicted in the song, the ‘Maddam sir’ actor added: “It’s a story set in royal palace of Udaipur which depicts myself and Kaveri are getting married, after she ditches Ravi Bhatia who is playing her bodyguard as they were in relationship. Then, later in part two, it will be shown that Ravi was caught being cheated due to which Kaveri decided to marry me.”

On his experience working with co actors Kaveri and Ravi, he said: “It was an amazing experience and quite challenging as well because it was quite hot there. Also, with heavy costumes it was difficult. It was a fun working experience as everyone was so supportive on set. It was fun working with Kaveri and Ravi as both are genuine human beings and lovely co actors to work with.”

