Kings of Leon become first band to have NFT played in space

- Advertisement -

New York, Sep 10 (IANS) Rock band Kings of Leon’s new single ‘Time in Disguise’ is making history as the first music NFT to be played in space.

On September 15, ‘Inspiration4’ will make history as the first all-civilian mission to orbit the earth, as a crew member will include the first-ever minted NFT song to be played in space.

- Advertisement -

The band announced on its Instagram page on Thursday night, “A live recording of our new single ‘Time in Disguise’ is making history as the first music NFT to be played in space. Created using live show visuals designed by Daniel Davison for Night After Night plus a live recording from our hometown show in Nashville on August 13, this NFT will be played by a crew member of the Inspiration4 – the first all-civilian mission to orbit the Earth – before being auctioned off to benefit @StJude Children’s Research Hospital through their @MusicGives to St. Jude kids program.”

The song was created by Kings of Leon, which in March released its latest album, ‘When You See Yourself’, as an NFT, marking the first time fans were able to purchase an album on blockchain (through the band’s ‘NFT Yourself’ collection of non-fungible tokens) on the same day it arrived on streaming platforms. ‘When You See Yourself’, released on RCA, peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top Rock albums chart.

- Advertisement -

The band is making history yet again with its never-before-released performance of ‘Time in Disguise’, which will be played in orbit by Hayley Arceneaux, Inspiration4’s medical officer, who, at 29, will be the youngest American, first pediatric cancer survivor and first person with a prosthesis to travel to space, according to Billboard.com.

The exclusive live recording from Kings of Leon recorded to become an NFT through YellowHeart’s blockchain technology as part of the Music Gives to St. Jude Kids program is one of several items up for auction on September 9 in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its $200 million fundraising effort for Inspiration4. The auction will run through November.

- Advertisement -

Kings of Leon is an American rock band that formed in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1999. The band is composed of brothers Caleb, Nathan, and Jared Followill with their cousin Matthew Followill.

The band’s early music was a blend of Southern rock and garage rock with blues influences, but it has gradually evolved through the years to include a variety of genres and a more alternative, arena rock sound.

–IANS

eka/kr