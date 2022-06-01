KK's untimely demise huge loss for music world: Pinarayi Vijayan

- Advertisement -

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday mourned the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK) terming it a “huge loss” for the music world.

In a facebook post, Vijayan said it’s tragic to hear the sad news of the passing away of KK.

- Advertisement -

“He was engaged in his favourite passion even when he passed away. He was a hugely popular singer in various languages and I join his friends and relatives in their grief, said Vijayan.

The 53-year-old singer KK was born to Kerala parents, but was settled in Delhi.

- Advertisement -

KK died on Tuesday night at the age of 53 after performing in his last show at Nazrul Manch in South Kolkata. After completing the show as per the schedule, he returned to his hotel in central Kolkata and felt uneasy again.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared “brought dead.”

- Advertisement -