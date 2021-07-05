Kunal Pandit’s single ‘Tu jo kabhi’ mirrors raw emotions

Adv.

Singer Kunal Pandit, who has just dropped his latest single “Tu jo kabhi”, says the song mirrors his raw emotions. “This song is all about a lover meeting the girl he still loves, the guy talks about how he would be with her if she gets back and gives a second chance. Tu jo kabhi mirrors my raw emotions.”

“The process of writing a song has always been real and straight from the heart! I got the grooves, the beat by Pratik Studio, a friend from New Jersey, USA. Me and one of my friends tweaked the thoughts into this beautiful melody. The inspiration behind this was nothing but just pure emotions, and shooting the song altogether was a mind-blowing experience,” the singer added.

The video, directed by Rinkesh Makwana and shot by Manas Khuman, features Anjali Verma alongside the singer.

The song has been written and composed by Kunal Pandit and Ashmik Patil. Kunal has also additionally produced the track.