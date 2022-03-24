- Advertisement -

Umar Riaz and Jasmin Bhasin are all set to come back collectively for a music video for the very first time. The music is sung by Vishal Mishra and is titled Kya Kar Diya. Both Umar and Jasmin get pleasure from an enormous fan following who’re mighty excited concerning the duo coming collectively for a challenge.

Umar’s latest music video Mera Suffer has earned a lot of attention and million views.

The song looks a sad romantic song.Jasmin and Umar’s chemisty is mind blowing. We are drooling over this new Jodi. Fans can’t keep calm over this new song.

A song which depicts feelings about an individual who feels lost and hurt in love.The song has been written by Vishal Mishra and Kaushal Kishore .The music video has been beautifully directed by Dibya Chatterjee.

The song is a perfect combination of Arabic-Indo fusion that’s never been done before. It’s a song about repercussions of love with a lot of contemplations that changes a person’s personality.

Earlier Umar Umar shared the poster and captioned, “The things we do for love – #KyaKarDiya releasing on 24th March at 11AM only on the @vyrloriginals YouTube channel!

@umarriazz91 @vishalmishraofficial @jasminbhasin2806 @mekaushalkishore @dibya.chatterjee

mayur.hasija”

Check out Umar Riaz and Jasmin Bhasin’s sad romantic song Kya Kar Diya below: