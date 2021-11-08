Kylie Minogue new single ‘A Second To Midnight’, dropped worldwide!

- Advertisement -

Pop icon Kylie Minogue just dropped her brand-new single ‘A Second to Midnight’, co-written and recorded with the brilliant Years & Years. This is the first single to be released from the forthcoming album ‘DISCO: Guest List Edition’, which also features new tracks recorded with disco legend Gloria Gaynor and British pop sensation Jessie Ware, plus last year’s collaboration with Dua Lipa, as well as an incredible array of remixes of tracks from the original album release.

The official video for ‘A Second to Midnight’ is also now out and stars Kylie and Years and Years. It was directed by long-time Kylie collaborator Sophie Muller and filmed at London’s historic Collins’ Music Hall.

- Advertisement -

This new version of the album follows the barnstorming 2020 release of ‘DISCO’, Kylie’s eighth UK No.1 album, which saw her make chart history once more as the first female artist to have a UK No.1 album in five consecutive decades.

With this brand-new edition Kylie releases new tracks ‘A Second to Midnight’ (with Years & Years) ‘Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You’ (with Gloria Gaynor) and ‘Kiss of Life’ (with Jessie Ware). These new songs will be featured alongside previously unreleased remixes plus established favourites including ‘Real Groove (Studio 2054 Remix)’ with Dua Lipa.

- Advertisement -

Kylie’s new single also tops off a fantastic summer for Years and Years; following an earlier collaboration with Kylie on the remix of hit single ‘Starstruck’ as well a show-stopping performance of the Pet Shop Boys’ classic ‘It’s A Sin’ alongside Elton John at the BRIT Awards.

The new ‘DISCO: Guest List Edition’ album will be available in multiple formats, including digital CD and vinyl. Fans will be able to experience last year’s incredible ‘Infinite Disco’ livestream performance again for the first time ever, with the ‘DISCO: Guest List Edition (Deluxe Limited)’ which is a 3CD, 1 DVD, 1 Blu-ray set. It includes a DVD and Blu-ray of the Infinite Disco performance which features much loved hits ‘In Your Eyes’, ‘Light Years’, ‘Slow’ (a mash up of Donna Summer’s iconic ‘Love To Love You Baby’) and ‘Say Something’, performed with the House Gospel Choir. This version also includes the 16 ‘DISCO (Deluxe)’ tracks, the new collaboration tracks, plus remixes.

- Advertisement -

Further versions include a 2-disc digital CD with the original 16 track DISCO (Deluxe) album and a bonus disc with the new collaborations plus remixes. A triple gatefold vinyl format of the original 16 track DISCO (Deluxe) album, plus the new collaborations and remixes will also be available. ‘DISCO: Guest List Edition’ will be available to stream on all digital streaming platforms.

Kylie’s record-breaking 15th studio album ‘DISCO’ was released to widespread acclaim last year and was hailed as ‘an irresistible tonic to real life. Thank God for Kylie Minogue’ by Metro in a 5* review and ‘the ultimate rescue remedy’ by The Observer (4*). It featured lead singles ‘Say Something’, which received widespread praise – deemed ‘a galactic slice of pop music heaven’ by i-D – and ‘Magic’, which NME called ‘an exuberant, horn-fueled romp.’