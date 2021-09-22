Liam Gallagher cancels Belfast gig after helicopter fall

- Advertisement -

Rocker Liam Gallagher was left bruised after he accidentally took a tumble out of the rotorcraft and plunged to the ground. Taking to his Twitter account, the rocker uploaded a photograph of his bandaged face and wrote: “So check this out I fell out the helicopter last night you couldn’t rite it all good who said RnR is dead Keith moon eat your drum skin out C’mon you know LG x.”

The former Oasis frontman has now been told to “rest up” by doctors and won’t be able to make his planned performance at Belsonic festival in Ormeau Park, Northern Ireland, on Friday, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The ‘For What It’s Worth’ hitmaker has vowed to make it up to his Irish fans and reschedule the concert to a later date.

He tweeted: “Absolutely gutted to cancel my Belfast show this weekend. I had an accident after IOW festival and have bust my nose so cant sing. The Doctors have told me to rest up. Apologies to all the people who has bought tickets.. the show is being rescheduled…i’ll make it up to ya. LG x”

The ‘Now That I’ve Found You’ singer had even joked that his bloody nose will feature on the cover of his next album.