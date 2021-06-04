Is a One Direction reunion on the cards?

Adv.

“Does it ever drive you crazy… Just how fast the night changes?” Did you hum it or read it? How long was it when we were jamming to the blockbuster tracks by our favorite Boyband – One Direction?

It has been 5 years since our favourite ‘One Direction’ broke hearts worldwide by announcing an indefinite hiatus. But are they taking a leaf from the recent influx of reunions and finally heading towards a much-awaited reunion?

Liam Payne recently disclosed he is still in close contact with Harry Styles, revealing, “I spoke to him and it was a really lovely catch up actually. And I’ve got a lot of love for the man. He’s great, he’s really really great.” In the upcoming episode of ‘My Life on MTV’, Liam Payne will be seen spilling the beans around the reunion, talking about the intent of boys to ‘keep it a secret’.

Does that mean our beloved British boys are all ready to set the stage on fire once again? We can’t wait to find out!

Was your childhood even complete without serenading your crush with “As Long As You Love Me”? In the nostalgic boyband special episode, apart from One Direction, you will look at yet another favourite boy band – The Backstreet Boys. The reminiscence hits deep as the episode details out the glorious old days with the best pop band of the past 4 decades!

My Life At MTV features the throwback journey of our beloved and most memorable international musicians from the industry. And it’s a throwback we wouldn’t want to miss.

Take a glimpse inside the lives of Backstreet Boys and One Direction on My Life on MTV.