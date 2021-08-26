Lil Nas X debut album ‘Montero’ to release on Sept 17

- Advertisement -

American rapper Lil Nas X has announced that his forthcoming debut album ‘Montero’ will release on September 17. The rapper took to Instagram and shared the announcement with a video glimpse of the album trailer.

He wrote, “Creating this album has been therapy for me. I’ve learned to let go of trying to control people’s perception of who I am, what I can do, and where I will be. I’ve realised the only opinion of me that really matters is my own.”

- Advertisement -

The album will have 15 singles like ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ and ‘Industry Baby’.

The singer-songwriter rose to prominence with the release of his country rap single ‘Old Town Road’. Several remixes of the song were released, the most popular of which featured country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

- Advertisement -

He was the most-nominated male artist at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, where he won awards for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

‘Old Town Road’ earned him two MTV Video Music Awards including Song of the Year, and the American Music Award for Favorite Rap/Hip Hop Song.

- Advertisement -

Lil Nas X is also the first openly LGBTQ black artist to win a Country Music Association award.