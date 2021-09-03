Little Mix release ‘Love (Sweet Love)’ on 10th anniversary

- Advertisement -

British girl band ‘Little Mix’ released their new single ‘Love (Sweet Love)’ as the band completed 10 years on Friday. The band shared the glimpse of the music video on their Instagram page announcing, “The Love (Sweet Love) video is out now.”

In the video, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwell look like goddesses, with stunning, elaborate golden headpieces and flowing gray dresses.

The new single also comes on the heels of the British girl group’s 10th anniversary. To commemorate the milestone, ‘Little Mix’ will release ‘Between Us’, a compilation of their 18 biggest hits — including five brand new songs on November 11.

Prior to giving their fans ‘Love’, Edwards and Pinnock gave birth to their firstborn children in August. Edwards welcomed her baby with partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on August 21, while Pinnock welcomed her twins five days earlier with fiance Andre Gray on August 16, according to Billboard.com.

‘Little Mix’ is a British girl group, consisting of Jade, Perrie, and Leigh; former member Jesy Nelson departed the group in December 2020. They rose to fame in 2011 by becoming the first group to win the UK version of The X Factor, and have since sold over 60 million records worldwide, becoming one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

Their debut album ‘DNA’, is the highest chart debut for a British girl group on the Billboard 200. They are the first girl group in the UK to score five top-five studio albums, as well as their third album ‘Get Weird’, becoming one of the longest-charting girl group albums.