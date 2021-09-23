Main Bhi Barbaad Out Now Hina Khan and Angad Bedi wild romance will give you goosebumps

- Advertisement -

Hina Khan and Angad Bedi are scorching it up and how! The two are soaring temperatures in some very stylish avatars in their new song Main Bhi Barbaad. The track released today.

In the song, Hina and Angad Bedi are seen looking fierce imparting a sense of danger and darkness, yet making it look really sexy. Angad Bedi sports some snazzy tattoos all over his arms and body, while Hina is seen western wild look wearing stylish nose ring a statement ring and a gun in hand. The duo also fight with guns in the video and share some romantic moments.

Fans of both Hina Khan and Angad Bedi the stars haven’t seen them in such looks and are now itching to see most of them. We are totally in awe of their sizzling chemistry in the song.

On the work front, Hina Khan was recently seen in the music video Baarish Ban Jaana alongside Shaheer Sheikh. Angad Bedi was seen on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. He also worked in a crime thriller web series recently titled Mum Bhai.

Check out Hina Khan and Angad Bedi new song Main Bhi Barbaad and their sizzling chemistry below: