Manya Narang, Salim-Sulaiman to perform at Bollywood Musical festival at FIFA World Cup 2022

Singer Manya Narang, who was the first wildcard entry in Indian Idol Season 9 and was a finalist on the show, will join the music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman at the Bollywood Musical festival in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The singer will grace the grand event with a crowd of almost a million and is excited to hit the stage at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Talking about the event, Manya said in a statement: “This is my first time at a FIFA World Cup event and I am beyond excited. I’m feeling honoured and blessed to have an opportunity to perform for such a prestigious event this early in my career.”

The singer, naturally is a bundle of nerves ahead of her performance, “I cannot wait to experience the magic and perform in front of a humongous audience of around a million, with people from across the globe, for one of the world’s biggest and most awaited sports events. I am looking forward to having a great time.”

Manya Narang, who is also a Youtube sensation, is currently working on releasing her independent music.