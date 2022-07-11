Marshmello and Lebanese superstar Nancy Ajram team up for ‘Sah Sah’

- Advertisement -

Grammy-nominated, chart-topping artist Marshmello and Lebanese singer, songwriter, and megastar Nancy Ajram release their highly anticipated global song of the summer ‘Sah Sah’, accompanied by the official music video.

Renowned worldwide as the ‘Queen of Arab Pop’, Nancy Ajram elevates the track with her irresistible and instantly identifiable vocal delivery. Her voice entwines with the Arabic-inspired electronic production courtesy of Marshmello towards an unforgettable chorus as she sings, “Sah Sah.”

In the accompanying video, Nancy’s impressive choreography captivates as Marshmello performs on a traditional Arabic qanun. Together, they take over the dancefloor with a boundary-breaking and visionary sound primed to catch fire around the world.

On the collaboration, Marshmello says, “To work with a legend like Nancy is a complete honour. I feel super grateful to be able to work on this song and step into her culture. I love that she trusted me and let me blend my style into her style. Very excited for the world to hear it.”

Nancy Ajram says, “I can’t hide my excitement to share this song with everyone, whether through the music video or the Metaverse release party. Concerted efforts have contributed to drawing global features to ‘Sah Sah’ and helped combine Arab and foreign music, which confirms that music is, indeed, a unique language that brings everyone together and banishes all boundaries. Thank you from the bottom of the heart to everyone who worked hard for the success of this song and to give it a global character worthy of Arabic music, from the manager and friend Wassim ‘SAL’ Slaiby, to my manager, Jiji Lamara, and everyone who worked with dedication and professionalism to bring you a world-class Arabic record of which I am proud.”