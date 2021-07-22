Adv.
MusicNews

Megan Thee Stallion: Grew up watching women who did it all

By Glamsham Bureau
Megan Thee Stallion | pic courtesy: instagram
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has said that she takes inspiration from the women in her life. “I grew up watching women who did it all. I saw people like my grandmother, my mother and my aunt pursue their education while still being fashionable, while still showing off their curves, and working nine-to-five jobs,” the singer told Yahoo Life.

“I don’t think it is hard for people to believe women can do it all, because we are in your face every day doing it,” added Stallion, according to a report in femalefirst.co.uk.

The 26-year-old musician recently became the first rapper to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue.

She said: “When I got the call that they wanted me on the cover, I was like, ‘Wha–? Me?’ And to be the first female rapper on the swim cover makes it extra special. It feels amazing!”

Stallion spent “months” training for her photoshoot and tagged the day as “one of the best experiences” of her life.

Source@theestallion
