Milap Milan Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2 is one of the most anticipated films of the year. After the much-appreciated trailer, the makers of Satyameva Jayate 2 release their first song titled – Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. Featuring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar themselves, this romantic ballad is definitely the song of the season for all the couples out there. The highlight of the song is the beautiful chemistry between John and Divya who will be seen sharing the screen for the first time.

Crooned by the very talented Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan, the song is penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Rochak Kohli. The song recites the expression of love in the purest form.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is the leading man – John Abraham’s most favorite song from the film’s album, talking about the same, he says, “Meri Zindagi just touches your heart. I fell in love with the song instantly when I heard it for the first time. Even while shooting for this romantic number, I had an amazing time with Divya on set. Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan’s vocals with Manoj Muntashir words, it couldn’t get any better.”

Divya Khosla Kumar shares, “Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is a song that is pure romance and all things love. It is one of the most passionate & romantic numbers I have shot for and it will definitely play on loop in your minds & hearts!”

Director Milap Zaveri adds, “John and Divya’s screen presence in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu is something to look out for. It’s the perfect romantic track to portray the love their characters share.”

Satyameva Jayate 2 produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment) is slated to release ‪on Thursday, 25th November 2021.