Miley Cyrus & Alicia Keys – Exploring the musical journey

It’s been 4 decades since the music revolution was televised. Now MTV is taking fans on a nostalgic trip using footage from its global vaults to re-live the most impactful MTV moments with the most unforgettable artists since 1981. Each 30-minute episode will tell the stories of two artists who are linked by a common theme – we’ll see their first ever appearance on MTV, and all the defining moments through present day.

The series features, Sean “Diddy” Combs & Snoop Dogg, Miley Cyrus & Alicia Keys, One Direction & Backstreet Boys, Linkin Park & Green Day, Katy Perry & Nicki Minaj, Jonas Brothers & Usher, Justin Timberlake & Jennifer Lopez, Coldplay & U2, NSYNC & Britney Spears, Lady Gaga.

Bold, beautiful, and brilliant, words fall short when describing the glorious careers of popstars Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys. My Life At MTV features musicians who have transformed the face of the music industry, including Lady Gaga, Coldplay, One Direction, Linkin Park, Britney Spears, The Backstreet Boys and more.

In the upcoming episode of ‘My Life on MTV’, we will witness the transformation of Miley Cyrus from her sweet Disney days of playing pop princess to her audacious journey to arriving as the unrelenting voice of self-love. On the flip side, Alicia Key’s humble beginnings didn’t restrict her from launching a career which was nothing short of miraculous.

Witnessing the rise to superstardom of these strong voices who have inspired and empowered millions of impressionable minds over the past decade!

On one hand, Miley is popular for her devil-may-care attitude and incredibly edgy style, while Alicia Keys started a revolution by abandoning makeup and embracing her fresh-faced beauty. The episode captures impactful stories like Miley’s infamous twerking at VMA performance with Robin Thicke and Alicia Key showstopping rendition of her hit track, Girl on Fire, at the Europe Music Awards 2012.