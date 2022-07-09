scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
MusicNews

Missed flight, rain-drenched romance: Kavya Thapar on 'Baarish Ke Din'

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Actors Kavya Thapar and Paras Arora have come together for their latest single ‘Baarish Ke Din’. Kavya, who has worked in Tamil and Telugu films, talks about the reason behind saying yes to the music video and her experience of working with Paras Arora.

She says: “I love the soothing sound of rain and the emotions it brings with it. The song is beautifully sung by Stebin Ben and when the song was offered to me, I couldn’t stop myself from saying yes. I related so strongly with this song. I’m very peaceful during this season because throughout the year we travel for work, but the monsoon is when I spend time with myself and my family and make the most of it.”

- Advertisement -

The song is all about long-distance relationships and cancelled flights in monsoon.

About ‘Baarish Ke Din’, she says, “It is all about letting the rain be the reason for love. I had a great time shooting for it with my amazing co-star, Paras Arora. I am really happy with how beautifully the video has turned out, and now I hope that the audience loves it and accepts it with open arms.”

- Advertisement -

‘Baarish Ke Din’ released on the official YouTube channel of Zee Music Company.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleArchana Puran Singh: I'm up anytime for a comedy show or film
Next articleRanveer Singh says his authentic choices turn out to be disruptive
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Malavika Mohanan

Kajal Aggarwal

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US