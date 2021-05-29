Moby wanted to show dynamics of music through ‘Reprise’

Adv.

Musician Moby has released an orchestral album, “Reprise”, and says he wanted to showcase the dynamics of music through the effort. Moby feels today’s music is just loud, adding that he wanted to show what happens when you play around with levels in music.

“A lot of modern music doesn’t really have dynamics. Most modern songs start off loud, stay loud and end loud. That isn’t meant as a criticism, just a statement of fact,” he told the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column, according to contactmusic.com.

Moby’s “Reprise” features orchestral and acoustic arrangements of past hits including “Go”, “Extreme ways”, “Why does my heart feel so bad?” and “Natural blues”.

Adv.

He says he wanted to show the main purpose of music is to communicate.

“Sorry if this seems self-evident, but for me the main purpose of music is to communicate emotion. To share some aspect of the human condition with whoever might be listening,” he summed up.