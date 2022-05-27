Munawar Faruqui and Nazila share their first music video poster titled Halki Si Barsaat

- Advertisement -

Today Munawar Faruqui shared a sizzling picture with Nazila for his upcoming music video Halki Si Barsaat. The song by Saaj Bhatt will drop on June 3.

In the poster, Munawar is seen donning a tan trench coat, while Nazila opted for a corset top and flowing skirt. They both are also seen carrying backpacks on their shoulders. In the photo, Munawar and Nazila, or Munaz, as the couple is fondly called, have eyes only for each other. Staying true to the title, there is also a hint of a light drizzle in the poster.

Munawar Faruqui captioned the picture, “Our first Music video #halkisibarsaat releasing on 3rd June”.

Check out the poster below.