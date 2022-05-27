scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeMusicNews

Munawar Faruqui and Nazila share their first music video poster titled Halki Si Barsaat

Munawar Faruqui shared a sizzling picture with  Nazila for his upcoming music video Halki Si Barsaat.

By Pooja Tiwari
Munawar Faruqui and Nazila
Munawar Faruqui and Nazila
- Advertisement -

Today Munawar Faruqui shared a sizzling picture with  Nazila for his upcoming music video Halki Si Barsaat. The song by Saaj Bhatt will drop on June 3.

In the poster, Munawar is seen donning a tan trench coat, while Nazila opted for a corset top and flowing skirt. They both are also seen carrying backpacks on their shoulders. In the photo, Munawar and Nazila, or Munaz, as the couple is fondly called, have eyes only for each other. Staying true to the title, there is also a hint of a light drizzle in the poster.

Munawar Faruqui captioned the picture, “Our first Music video #halkisibarsaat releasing on 3rd June”.

- Advertisement -

Check out the poster below.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVarun Dhawan hints at OTT debut soon
Next articleTwitter abuzz with complaints of unhappy 'F3' viewers
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Pragya Jaiswal

Asim Riaz

Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

Nikki Tamboli

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,055,451FansLike
52,269FollowersFollow
7,077FollowersFollow
60,038FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US