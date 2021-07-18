Tina Ahuja: My heart is full of gratitude for the year gone by.

Adv.

Govinda’s daughter Tina Ahuja who celebrated a quaint birthday on Friday 16th July is all geared up for the launch of her next single – ‘Lakk Shake’ sung by Shibani Kashyap and Veen Ranjha.

The song is releasing on Eros Now Music, a part of the Eros Now OTT platform tomorrow 19th July; and features Anvarul Hasan Annu along with the actress. The song is the first of a mega 100 singles and will kickstart the project by the marquee OTT platform.

Commenting on the occasion the actress said, “I like celebrating my Birthdays but this time we had to keep it a small affair due to the health guidelines. I had gone to Punjab for some ‘me’ time and did a video call with my family at 12 in the night. My heart is full of gratitude for the year which has gone by. I had a small celebration with family at our home on returning. I hope that the coming year brings peace and joy to everyone. I have resolved to be more joyous this year.”

This birthday is very special for the actress and entrepreneur due to the launch of her latest party anthem which was shot in Chandigarh a couple of months back.

“The best thing to happen is the release of the song immediately after the birthday, this is a gift that I have given to myself. I have given my heart and soul to the project and hope that people like it just like the way they have loved my songs in the past. Listening to the song makes one revisit the pre-pandemic party era,” said Tina Ahuja as she signed off.