By Glamsham Bureau
Nargis Fakhri calls Guru Randhawa 'grounded, creative and an intelligent man'
Fayaah Fayaah, - Nargis Fakhri and Guru Randhawa _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Nargis Fakhri is ecstatic for the release of her upcoming number ‘Fayaah Fayaah’ with Guru Randhawa, whom she calls a “grounded, creative and an intelligent man”. The actress posted on instagram about their song ‘Fayaah Fayaah’ with the caption “Cannot wait for you to enter the Sci-fi Universe with us! #FayaahFayaah from #ManOfTheMoon releasing on 7th December 2022. Stay tuned. #tseries @tseries.official #BhushanKumar @gururandhawa @officialveemusic @rupanbal”

Talking about Guru, the actress shared: “It was really fun shooting for it and Guru was great to work with. I enjoyed getting to know him. He’s a very grounded, creative and an intelligent man.”

Nargis made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Rockstar’. She subsequently played a war correspondent in the political thriller ‘Madras Cafe’ and starred in the commercially successful comedies ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Spy’ and ‘Housefull 3’.

The 43-year-old actress was last seen in ‘Torbaaz’, an action thriller film directed by Girish Malik. Sanjay Dutt plays the role of a medical professional that lost his wife and son while he was placed in the Indian Embassy in Kabul, while Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev play other prominent characters.

Pic. Sourcenargisfakhri
