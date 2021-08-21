HomeMusicNews

Olivia Rodrigo hails Lady Gaga

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo says she will never forget how "incredible" Lady Gaga's dramatic stage presence was at the MTV Video Music Awards.

By Glamsham Bureau
Olivia Rodrigo | pic courtesy: instagram
Pop star Olivia Rodrigo says she will never forget how “incredible” the Grammy Award-winner Lady Gaga’s dramatic stage presence was when she took to the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Rodrigo recalled the award event from 2009, where Gaga performed her early hit “Paparazzi”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“She acts this whole thing out – it’s incredible. I love Lady Gaga. I think she’s like the best performer of our generation. Just watching her on the piano is just incredible, and so magical,” Rodrigo said during an interview with French outlet Konbini.

Gaga’s iconic performance saw her lifted in the air by her troupe of dancers as fake blood gushed down her.

Meanwhile, the “Deja Vu” hitmaker recently praised pop star Taylor Swift for being “so supportive of other women”.

Rodrigo received a letter from singer Swift after she achieved global stardom with her hit single “Driver’s License”.

She said it felt “so nice” to be “welcomed” into the music industry by a fellow female musician that she looks up to.

Source@oliviarodrigo
