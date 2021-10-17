Performing live in Delhi post Covid: Swaraag’s Asif Khan shares his experience

- Advertisement -

Well-known Indo-western fusion band ‘Swaraag’ recently performed in the capital. This was their first show in Delhi post lockdown. The band will be performing more and more shows in Delhi in the future.

‘Swaraag’ creates fusion music using both Indian and western instruments. It was formed in 2014, the Jaipur-based band is famous for its Rajasthani renditions using modern instruments which make it contemporary and more appealing to all. The band was founded by Pratap Singh.



The lead singer of the band Asif Khan says: “Delhi audience has a taste for music, especially Punjabi. When Swaraag performed in Delhi the audience were crazy to listen to Punjabi tappe and Nusrat saab compositions. Some of them say ‘we used to dance regularly on DJ but you please continue with your style song which we can sit and listen’.”

“The energy flow between the audience and the Swaraag team was awesome. After the pandemic, suddenly it changed. We have to see where we can eat, and sit. We are trying to find a place where no one’s there. But as time passed all went back to normal. We have started travelling since June 21 following all the precautions,” he adds about the band travelling for a performance post Covid.



The band features Pratap Singh (Founder/Team Coach), Arif Khan (Zitar player), Asif Khan (Lead Singer), Tasruf Ali (Saxophone), Rishab Rozar (Guitar), Arif Khan(Khartal/Morchang player), Sajid Khan (Drummer) and Seif Ali Khan (Tabla player).