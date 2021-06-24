Poonam Pandey shoots with baby sharks

Adv.

Poonam Pandey features in a water tank with baby sharks in an upcoming music video. Poonam says she shot for the video despite always fearing sharks.

“This was possibly one of the most difficult shoots I have ever done. We shot over four days and every day I had to sit in the water for hours. I have always feared sharks and in this tank there were a lot of baby sharks,” Poonam says.

In the video, Poonam is dressed in a black monokini as she danced in of the shark tank and lip-syncs the lyrics under water.

“I had to be underwater and lip-sync the song. It was supremely difficult. I used to shiver and this has to be the craziest shoot that I have ever done. I hope people like it,” she signs off.