Pop diva Kylie Minogue becomes the celebrity mentor

- Advertisement -

After a successful run of Season 1 featuring Grammy Award winning megastar Shaggy, 94.3 Radio One’s International Icon singing talent show has revealed Kylie Minogue to be the next big name as the celebrity mentor for the second season!

Just like its inaugural season last year, Mumbai-based indie label for International music 9122 Records – the official label partner for the campaign, has once again roped in a global superstar, this time Kylie Minogue as the Face & Celeb Mentor for Season 2. The label had brought in Shaggy last year.

- Advertisement -

International Icon is a distinctive international ‘digital + radio’ music talent show that takes pride as a platform to not just propel top-notch singing talent across the country but also fosters a mentorship experience for the finalists with renowned international and domestic artists; the icing being with this year’s face of the campaign – Kylie Minogue.

On her association, an elated Kylie Minogue said, “I can’t wait to hear the talent that we are going to discover.” And when asked what are the quintessential traits that contestants must have to win the title, the icon said, “You need to have passion and tenacity and compassion. To feel your audience and feel what you’re singing or what your performance is. A bit bravery and joy for it.”

- Advertisement -

Minogue’s most recent release, ‘DISCO: Guest List Edition’ album has paid homage to genre of disco. The album drew inspiration from the many iconic and ever-inspiring disco classics and artists who have had a trend setting influence on the genre itself. The album features a host of guest artists including Dua Lipa, Years & Years, Jessie Ware and the legendary Gloria Gaynor. The album has already spawned the global hit singles “A Second To Midnight”, “Magic”, “Real Groove”, “Say Something” and “Kiss Of Life”.

Ramesh Menon, CEO – HT Media Ltd. was quoted conveying his adulations towards the campaign, “International Icon is certainly an IP which is on the right trajectory when it comes to catering to an extremely talented pool of singers who boast of an exceptional vocal talent in international music. Keeping in mind the current global scenario due to the pandemic, the format of International Icon also ensures that it is not just accessible but also expedient for participants of all age groups & bearings. Ofcourse, the IP, in just its second year, wouldn’t have garnered the traction it has, without our partner 9122 Records, who have brought to the table global superstars Shaggy and now Kylie Minogue as the ‘Face & Celeb Mentor’ of the campaign. We look forward to taking our successful association with them ever further.”

- Advertisement -

Sunil D’Sa, Founder, 9122 Records says, “Incredibly proud to once again partner with Radio One on India’s only talent hunt for international music. After the stupendous success of Season 1, where we brought in the legendary Shaggy as the Face & Celeb Mentor, we knew we had already set the bar high… and thus who better than the diva Kylie Minogue for Season 2! What makes ‘International Icon’ exciting is it’s easy accessibility to any aspiring singer, any where in the country and then unique `lifetime opportunity’ of getting mentored by some of the most distinguished international and domestic artists as part of the campaign. We cannot wait to once again unearth the talent India has and guess what – KYLIE is waiting too!”