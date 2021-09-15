Pop icons BTS to return with virtual concert

- Advertisement -

21st century pop icons BTS are returning with the live-streaming concert ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ on October 24. The announcement was made on global fan community platform Weverse, accompanied by a vibrant poster in the key color of “Butter” CD single that includes “Permission to Dance,” heightening excitement for the event.

This marks the band’s first concert in about a year since ‘BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E’ held in October 2020. The show, which was viewed across 191 countries/regions, incorporated cutting edge technologies such as AR, XR that enabled BTS to closely interact with the fans through the “ARMY on Air” fan event.

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or “Beyond the Scene,” is a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean group that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since its debut in June 2013. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, BTS has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN ‘Speak Yourself’ speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected five No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in less than a year, performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world.

They were also named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards and has been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards.

More information about the concert will be announced at a later date. Stay tuned for more updates from the pop icons.