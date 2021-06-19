Rohan Mundhwa to explore dimensions of Gujarati content

Adv.

Producer Rohan Mundhwa is all set to give Gujarati music listeners a treat super soon with his upcoming projects. Rohan has been consistently investing in projects to support and enrich cultural and regional content.

Regional content has off late captured a lot of attention of the audience and producer Rohan Mundhwa has identified potential of venturing into this space of creating and contributing to development and growth of regional and cultural content by producing Gujarati music videos. With regional content gaining momentum across the Nation, producer Rohan Mundhwa is excited to further invest in and deliver more and more groovy and catchy Gujarati songs.

Producer Rohan Mundhwa aims at keeping the essence of Gujarati music alive among today’s generation. Music tracks produced by Rohan Mundhwa has received immense love and appreciation from the audience specially from the music listeners who gravitate around the genre of devotional music. Rohan Mundhwa’s extensive knowledge in the field has helped him gain immense love and praise for consistent delivery of melodious musical delights. He is all set to win the hearts music lovers and audience yet again with his upcoming endeavors.

Producer Rohan Mundhwa has more than a year of experience and has produced over 10 acclaimed composition and is looking forward to produce more such composition that not only keep the essence of cultural music alive but also which also feels relevant to the audience.

With an ensemble talented team, producer Rohan Mundhwa has curated subtle tracks which give the audience a blissful and cheerful vibe yet feels electrifying owing to the mesmerizing music and lyrics that the music tracks are comprised of. He crafts tracks in such a way that it uplifts the cultural spirit and takes place in people’s Playlists right away.

Producer Rohan Mundhwa has produced musical videos which won heart of audience as evident by the whopping number of views it got on the ‘BLACK SPARROW DIGITAL’ YouTube channel.

Rohan has produced Gujarati songs with heart-warming and enchanting lyrics such as ‘Kon jaane‘, which is crooned by Vijay Jornang, composed by Anmol Ratan and lyrics have been given by Sandip Rabari, ‘Maaro kaan hoy raaji‘, which is crooned by Hari Bharwad, composed by Anmol Ratan and lyrics have been given by Sandip Bavla, ‘Raja Thakar‘, which has been crooned by Anmol Ratan and lyrics have been given by Ramesh Vachiya.

Producer Rohan Mundhava is thrilled and excited to share his upcoming endeavours with the audience and is expecting that audience loves the content as much as he does.