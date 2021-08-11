Gippy Grewal’s track from ‘Limited Edition’ released

- Advertisement -

Gippy Grewal is known as a brand in Punjabi Industry – from his songs to movies; from being part to them to making them he has acknowledged his presence across world. Gippy Grewal rose to fame from his hit single ‘Phulkari’ which broke many records in Punjab. He has been the stars of many hearts from the time and still ruling millions of them.

Keeping all this in mind Gippy Grewal’s recent bonus track from ‘Limited Edition’ has been released which defines the journey of the one and only one star Gippy Grewal to all his fans through his song. Limited Edition’s introduction has filled fun, joy, musical beats and everything that we seek from music in our life. Also, from his bonus track it’s clear that all the songs from his album will rock our lives with the musical aroma.

The Introduction has been released and it tells the tale about the life of Punjabi Rock star Gippy Grewal on music label ‘Humble music’.

Further, it is revealed that all the songs from his album have been shot in America and Canada which gives an idea that all of them would be great hits that will flavour our lives with musical essence to depth.