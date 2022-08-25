Pushan Bose’s song ‘Maahi Ve’ reaches 10 million views mark on YouTube

In this age of digital music consumption, reaching 10 million views signifies the growing popularity of this song on digital platforms. Kolkata based singer Pushan Bose’s single ‘Maahi Ve’, written, sung and composed by himself, is a melancholic melody that speaks about the feeling of longing and excruciatingly missing your loved one. It reminds us of the importance of holding onto our loved ones while we can. The track, which also has elements of Hindustani classical fused into the melody, unfolds beautifully over the duration of the track holding the listener till the end of the song.

As a listener you feel that the words in the lyrics are expected to portray pain while Interweaving the ideas of separation and existing feeling of love. It would be appropriate to say that the song is decorated beautifully by simple yet heartfelt lyrics.

The song received immense appreciation from the audience as well as industry veterans. Apart from singing and starring in his own music videos, Pushan also raps and produces the music for all his songs. He has plans to expand his discography and release more of his original music in upcoming months that will reflect human emotions and tell varies shades of human emotions from his perspective

Pushan Bose was born and raised in Kolkata and is now one of the singers on the rise in the Indian music industry who is making a difference and creating waves in Indie circuit now with the kind of work he is doing.