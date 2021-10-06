HomeMusicNews

Pyaar Ek Tarfaa Song Out Now: Jasmin Bhasin and Amaal Mallik’s sizzling chemisty in ‘one-sided love’ romantic track

The most anticipated track of Jasmin Bhasin and Amaal Malik’s new music video Pyaar Ek Tarfaa released today.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Jasmin Bhasin and Amaal Mallik are two of the most popular and loved personalities in the Hindi entertainment industry.

While Jasmin has been winning hearts with her amazing performance on the silver screen for more than a decade, Amaal is considered to be the modern-day ‘badshaah’ of the Indian music industry.

Jasmin Bhasin and Amaal Mallik’s new music video Pyaar Ek Tarfaa released today. The lyrics of the song touches our soul. The song gives up goosebumps. Jasmin and Amaal did  a fabulous job as a couple in love ever after one’s death.Both are looking adorable together.

We are definitely falling in love with this new heartbreak song Pyaar Ek Tarfaa. Amaal Mallik’s song ‘Pyaar Ek Tarfa’ also marks Jasmin and Armaan’s first collaboration. The ethereal voice of Shreya Ghoshal, the soul touching lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir and a heart rending performance by the gorgeous Jasmin Bhasin.

Check out Pyaar Ek Tarfaa Song Out starring Jasmin Bhasin and Amaal Mallik below:

