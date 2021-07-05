Rahul Vaidya posts pic of first stage show in pandemic

Adv.

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Singer Rahul Vaidya took to social media on Monday to share a glimpse from his first stage performance in the pandemic.

The singer shared pictures of his stage performance with a limited audience.

“On 1.07.21 I did a performance after 1 year three months .. it was only for 25 people. Can’t express the feeling I had while singing the first song! Stage is my first love and will always be #singer #performer #ambassadorofhappiness,” wrote Vaidya.

In the pictures, he is seen wearing an all-white attire, singing on the stage.

Vaidya has been a singing sensation with over 40 songs to his credit. He shot to fame participating in the first season of “Indian Idol”, where he was second runner-up.

Recently, Vaidya participated in the reality show “Bigg Boss 14” and finished runner-up.

