Rahul Vaidya’s new song Garbe Ki Raat with Nia Sharma has been pulled off for few days as he receives death threats

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya recently released a song called Garbe Ki Raat for the ongoing festive season. Starring Nia Sharma, it had gone viral on release and was well received by the singer’s fans.

A section of people took offence to it since it has a mention of “Shri Mogal Maa”, a revered deity from Gujarat. Some people did not like deity’s mention in the track. Earlier, Rahul’s team revealed that he is getting death threats for the song. However, they also added that the lyrics will be rectified in a few days and the song will be worked on.

Check out the lyrics of – Garbe Ki Raat

In a video shared on social media recently, Rahul Vaidya shares his side of the story and says he will work on the track and re-release it in 4-5 days. Till that time, the track Garbe Ki Raat has been made private on YouTube and will only be available to those who he chooses to share the song link with. Rahul also added that he doesn’t like the fact that his family was getting abused because of the song.

Garbe Ki Raat was released during Navratri – the song has been composed and sung by Rahul Vaidya. Garbe Ki Raat also has vocals by Bhoomi Trivedi. Rahul Vaidya, who also co-stars in the song, features with actress Nia Sharma in the music video.

Check out the post shared by Rahul Vaidya and video below: