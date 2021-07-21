Rakul Preet Singh: ‘Naa dooja koi’ is a romantic song from a girl’s point of view

Adv.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh appears in the music video of Jyotica Tangri’s new song “Naa dooja koi”. The video has crossed 25 million views on YouTube in less than a week, and the actress is happy that the song is catching up.

“This song is super romantic and from a girl’s point of view. The beauty of this song is that it tells a full story in the video I’m so overwhelmed with the viewership it has hit and the love it has got from the audience. This is a beautiful song that grows on you,” Rakul tells IANS.

The music and lyrics of the song are credited to Arko and the video also stars actor Pavail Gulati.