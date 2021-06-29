Remix mantra: ’90s hits set the rhythm

Adv.

Remixes or recreations are nothing new to our musicians and to Bollywood, they have existed since the 90s. Ironically, nineties have suddenly become flavour of the season now. Many original songs created back then have found reinvented beats lately.

So, while K-pop, reggaeton, hip-hop and rap create waves internationally, Bollywood flips through the pages of the nineties, to pluck out an instant hit track every now and then that can be given a revised rendition.

A few 90s hits that have ruled the internet and radio stations in recreated avatars.

Adv.

RANGEELA

Singer Jasleen Royal along with social media sensation composer Yashraj Mukhate in April recreated AR Rahman’s popular title track of the 1995 superhit “Rangeela”, which was originally sung by Asha Bhosle and Aditya Narayan, and filmed on Urmila Matondkar. Jasleen and Yashraj have composed a short, acapella cover of the song “Ho ja rangeela re”. The song on Jasleen’s Instagram account currently has 126K likes and 835K views on Yashraj’s profile.

MAIN JIS DIN BHULA DUN

The remake features Himansh Kohli, Jubin Nautiyal and Tulsi Kumar. The song is originally from the 1990’s film “Police Public” and was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Amit Kumar. The recreated version released in February earlier this year and currently has 175,022,474 views on YouTube.

HUSN HAI SUHANA

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan featured in the remake of the song of the same name picturised on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the 1995 film “Coolie No.1”. Singers Abhijeet and Chandana Dixit lent their vocal prowess in both the versions. The revamped version, which was released in December 2020, currently has 205,125,907 views on YouTube.

Adv.

MIRCHI LAGI TOH

The song is from the film “Coolie No.1” and featured in filmmaker David Dhawan’s remake of the same name which released last year in December. The original was picturised on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The song, which was an instant hit in 1995, was sung by Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and was composed by Anand Milind. The new track is picturised on Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan has sprinkle of electric funk by Lijo and Dj Chetas.

SHEHER KI LADKI

The song featured in the 2019 film “Khandaani Shafakhana” starring Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Badshah in lead roles. The song is sung by Badshah and Tulsi Kumar, and recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The recreated version of the song features Diana Penty and rapper Badshah. The number also stars Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty, who featured in the original track, which was from the 1996 film “Rakshak”.