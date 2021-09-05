Rithvik Dhanjani on narrating audio show ‘Buri Nazar’

- Advertisement -

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani has been associated for the first time with an audio show – ‘Buri Nazar’ and he says for him the experience was unique and he really loved it.

He shares about his experience of narrating an audio show on Audible. “I’ve never been a part of a show where you’re only using your voice to just modulate and to make sure that the audience has the right picture that you want to paint as the artiste,” says Rithvik who is known for hosting the show ‘Yeh Hai Aashiqui’.

‘Buri Nazar’ is a thriller starring Sayani Gupta, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Supriya Pathak Kapur. It is a story between a mother, a daughter and a boy that she falls in love with.

“The relationship between the girl (Sayani) and the boy, which is ‘Sanjay’ played by me. So how is that relationship when it opens a can of worms, which is completely driven by superstition. And what is true, what is not true in that? Is that happening? Does that ever happen? For all of that you need to sort of hear the story and then judge for yourself, but it’s mind-blowing. It’s outstanding,” he adds.

The ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor shares about how he got this project and why he accepted it. “I think six months ago is when Audible reached out to me saying that they wanted me to be a part of a series. Actually, I was supposed to be doing another series with them, I was reading two scripts simultaneously,” he shares.

“I remember watching the trailer of the film ‘Evil Eye’ and I was like it looked interesting and simultaneously was when they had reached out to me to do the Hindi version of ‘Evil Eye’. I sort of got excited about this script,” adds Rithvik.

Rithvik says he is extremely excited to work with Supriya Pathak for the second time.

“I am extremely lucky that I’m one of the few people who’ve had the opportunity and the chance to work with Supriya Pathak twice in just one year. ‘Cartel’ which was just released, and ‘Buri Nazar’ which is now just going to be released. And Sayani is a fabulous performer. I’ve seen so much of her work. So, it was great working with the two,” he concludes.