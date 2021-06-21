Ritviz plans to drop 21 songs before 2021 ends

Adv.

New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Electronica producer and indie artiste Ritviz on Monday announced an ambitious plan of releasing two collaborative albums with 21 songs by the year-end. The two albums will be released over 21 weeks between August and December 2021.

For the albums, Ritviz joins forces with bass pioneer and friend Nucleya, and the hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut.

“For someone used to releasing one or two songs a year, this is quite ambitious and probably even a death trap, but I just have such a good feeling about this! The idea of dropping 21 songs in 21 weeks just makes my mind explode and I can’t wait to start dropping the music,” said Ritviz.

Details about the albums is yet to be formally announced.

–IANS

