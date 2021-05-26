How Robert Plant plans to share unreleased music?

Adv.

English rock legend Robert Plant, best known as the lead singer of the band Led Zeppelin, says his kids can open his vault and release his unreleased music once he is gone.

Plant has organised his unreleased songs that date back to 1966. However, he will not share it with the world right now, according to contactmusic.com.

Talking on his Digging Deep podcast with co-host Matt Everitt, he said, “I started putting my house in order. All the adventures that I’ve ever had with music and tours, album releases, projects that didn’t actually get finished or whatever it is – I just put them, itemised them all, and put everything into some semblance of order. So, I’ve completely changed the setup.”

He added, “I’ve told the kids, when I kick the bucket, open it to the public free of charge — just to see how many silly things there were down the line from 1966 to now. It’s a journey.”