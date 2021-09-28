- Advertisement -

Singer Neha Kakkar has turned director for her husband, Rohanpreet Singh’s ‘Peene Lage Ho’ which released on Tuesday. Neha’s directorial debut features Singh and ex-Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin.

Neha Kakkar said: “One of the biggest thrills of making a livelihood from music is that you learn so much. Through ‘Peene Lage Ho’, I got the opportunity to lead a song behind the lens. It was super exciting and challenging. I will cherish this shift in my perspective and I’m so happy to have worked with Rohanpreet in a different role. I’m blessed to have had the chance to experiment.”



The track ‘Peene Lage Ho’ is about heartbreak and it is Rohanpreet’s first song after his marriage with Neha. The couple that has done songs like ‘Nehu Da Vyah’, ‘Khad Tainu Main Dassa’ and ‘Ex Calling’ can be witnessed in ‘Peene Lage Ho’.

Rohanpreet Singh said: “I want to thank all the listeners for showering immense love on the songs that Neha and I have sung till now. ‘Peene Lage Ho’ is special because it’s my first solo song after marriage and the collaboration is Neha’s directorial debut. I pray that we continue to be blessed with many firsts. I’m excited about the response to the song.”



Jasmin Bhasin who is featuring in the song also expressed her excitement on its release and said: “I can’t wait to know what listeners think of ‘Peene Lage Ho’. It’s a song that you would want to hear on repeat. The poster and teaser of the song made the build-up very exciting. I had so many people on social media ask me about the song, I’m glad that it’s releasing to an eager audience.”

Presented by Anshul Garg’s Desi Music Factory, ‘Peene Lage Ho’ is composed by Rajat Nagpal and written by Kirat Gill. The latest track is now available on all streaming platforms.