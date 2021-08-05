Romantic single 'Phir ni kade bulauna' featuring Khushi Chaudhary out

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) A peppy foot-tapping Punjabi single titled ‘Phir ni kade bulauna’ has been released. The video features ‘Naagin 5’ actress Khushi Chaudhary.

‘Phir ni kade bulauna’ has been sung by Upesh Jangwal and is written and composed by Noor.

- Advertisement -

The video features the singer alongside Khushi. Shot in picturesque locales in Himachal Pradesh, the video has been directed by Shubham – Team Last Page.

Talking about the same, Khushi said: “The music of the song and lyrics are very good. Since the song is quite catchy, it will connect well with the public. Working with Upesh was amazing. That vibe is very important if you are working with someone. I am very comfortable with the team and had a fun time shooting this song”.

- Advertisement -

‘Phir ni kade bulauna’ is an expression of love. It is teasingly depicting the girl’s expectations in a relationship. It’s peppy and foot-tapping. The younger generation will surely relate to it. Khushi is a versatile actor and exceptionally enhanced the project with her expressions and vibrant personality,” added singer Upesh Jangwal.

The song has been released on the YouTube channel of Brimming Vision Music.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

abh/kr