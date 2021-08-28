Sachet Tandon-Parampara Thakur: Our love story reflects in our composed songs

- Advertisement -

Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, the musical duo popularly known as Sachet Parampara has been making several superhit Bollywood songs, that includes ‘Bekhayali’, ‘Psycho Saiyaan’, ‘Sachiyan Mohabbatan’ among several others. As the couple recently got married, they say somewhere the intensity of their love story, reflects in their love songs.

Sachet told IANS: “What you are as a couple, trust me that shows on screen too. We are a normal couple, we fight and we make up and those intense songs, they are a reflection of just us! It is when you feel true love, that you can even talk and sing about it. While your personal and professional life should be separate, with us, it all feels like we are merging our unity in our songs and that is what makes our songs so true for our fans, we put a bit of love in every creation.”

Starting their journey as the participants of music reality show — The Voice India — Sachet and Parampara formed the duo and since 2016, they are composing and singing songs together.

As music composers and lyricists they worked in films like ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se’, ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’, ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Tanhaji’, ‘Street Dancer 3D’ among many others.

Asked about how life has changed after marriage, the newlywed couple shares, “In a lot of ways life is different and at the same time, life is just the same! I do not know if that even makes any sense but that is what happens when you are lucky enough to marry your soulmate. Parampara and I knew each other very well and were very much in love, so much so that the pandemic also could not stop us from getting married! So the feeling of living together, which is something that we were both eagerly waiting for, that is what marriage got along and you realise it’s all a team, a unit and I am blessed to have her as my life partner.”

Parampara added, “Also, we got to spend the maximum amount of time in the first year, more than what anyone else gets without going for any social functions and all that so in a way, that time together was a blessing as that is what newly married couples need to understand each other’s way. If it wasn’t for the lockdowns, we would have never got so much time with our work and family commitments too.”

While both of them are occupied in making music for two upcoming Bollywood films, they shared how making content for social media has also become part of their job, because their fans are constantly asking for it.

Sachet said, “Well social media was definitely not a project but now it has become one of our finest finds. We love creating content for our social media family and it started going viral and trending in no time. Now the challenge is to keep up and ensure we have fresh new content for our fans as they really do feel better with the stuff that we do for Instagram. We are also busy with back-to-back Pan India concerts and composing music for the magnum Opus ‘Adipurush’ directed by Om Raut and starring Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor starrer ‘Jersey’.”

–By Arundhuti Banerjee