Sachet-Parampara celebrate Karwa Chauth despite work and health barriers

By Glamsham Editorial
Sachet-Parampara _ pic courtesy instagram

Be it a heart throb like ‘Bekhayali’ or a devotional hit like ‘Shiv Tandav Stotram,’ one of the most loved musical duos and real-life couple Sachet-Parampara never fail to impress us! With their busy schedule and endless city tours, the couple did not forget their culture and tradition. Last evening, on account of Karwa Chauth, they posted a very sweet video of them celebrating the festivity despite their on-going gigs.

What is to be noted here is that Sachet was down with fever and yet the couple celebrated despite all the barriers.

Parampara brought it to Instagram where she wrote, “Happy Karwachauth My Chaand. I love you. Please get well soon my jaan, jaldi se fever khatam ho jaye tumhara. This life is beautiful coz I’m living it with you inside me.”

From reality show finalists to being one of the most sought-after duo in the music scene, we can’t get over this couple and sure can’t wait for what’s coming next!

Pic. Sourcesachetparamparaofficial
